Poland vs. Portugal: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Home advantage is expected to count for little when Poland host Portugal in the UEFA Nations League at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow on Thursday.

Oddsmakers favour Portugal, despite the squad being set to be without Cristiano Ronaldo. He's been left out amid allegations of sexual assault dating back to 2009 brought by Kathryn Mayorga, per Sky Sports.

Portugal still have talent up front, but Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is the player who could make the difference for the hosts.

Both sides have already faced Italy in Group A, with Poland earning a 1-1 draw, while Portugal won 1-0 thanks to an Andre Silva goal back in September.

Date: Thursday, October 11

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (Red Button)

Live Stream: Sky Go. ESPN+.

Odds (OddsShark)

Poland: 9-5

Portugal: 31-20

Draw: 11-5

Silva's presence ensures Portugal will remain strong in the final third. The AC Milan striker has made a fast start since securing a loan move to La Liga side Sevilla this summer:

Coach Fernando Santos will supplement Silva with ample creative talent. Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has the guile and vision to find space and thread passes between the lines.

Bernardo's quality on the ball will be complemented by the pace and perceptive movement of Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes. His runs along the front will challenge the awareness of a Poland defence led by AS Monaco centre-back Kamil Glik and Jan Bednarek of Southampton.

The undoubted strength of the Poland squad lies in attack, where Bayern Munich man Lewandowski leads the line superbly. He may have some support in the form of Genoa frontman Krzysztof Piatek, who has been identified as one to watch by Lewis Jones of Sky Sports:

"He's been dubbed the 'new Robert Lewandowski' by some and is reportedly being watched by Barcelona. His move to Serie A side Genoa in June didn't exact set pulses racing around the world. However, 13 goals in first eight games for his new club have made people sit up and take notice of his striking talents."

Piatek is in form, but he also faces a challenge breaking into a forward line not only featuring Lewandowski but also Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik.

Poland have the firepower to upset the odds and edge out an experienced Portugal side potentially short on goals.