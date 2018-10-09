George Taliaferro, 1st African American NFL Draft Pick, Dies at Age 91

Murray Becker/Associated Press

George Taliaferro, who was the first African American player drafted in NFL history, died Monday evening.

He was 91.

Taliaferro was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1949, though he never played for the team as a week earlier he had signed with the Los Angeles Dons of the All-America Football Conference. His NFL career began a year later with the New York Yanks (1950-51) before stints with the Dallas Texans (1952), Baltimore Colts (1953-54) and Philadelphia Eagles (1955).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.