George Taliaferro, 1st African American NFL Draft Pick, Dies at Age 91

George Taliaferro, 1st African American NFL Draft Pick, Dies at Age 91October 9, 2018
George Taliaferro, who was the first African American player drafted in NFL history, died Monday evening.
He was 91.
George Taliaferro Sport Assoc. @IU_GTSA
We regret to announce that our namesake of the organization has passed away. George Taliaferro was truly a role model in the Bloomington community. We will continue to make sure his legacy lives on here and throughout the country! https://t.co/Wlxrrh33th
Taliaferro was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1949, though he never played for the team as a week earlier he had signed with the Los Angeles Dons of the All-America Football Conference. His NFL career began a year later with the New York Yanks (1950-51) before stints with the Dallas Texans (1952), Baltimore Colts (1953-54) and Philadelphia Eagles (1955).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
