USA vs. Colombia: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

The United States men's national team line up against a dangerous opponent on Thursday, when Colombia arrive for a friendly at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Stars and Stripes have struggled for positive results in recent months but scored a 1-0 victory over Mexico in September.

Colombia, meanwhile, were eliminated at the round-of-16 stage on penalties against England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan continues to hold the fort for the U.S., with the former Chicago Fire boss attempting to prove his worth in the hot seat.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 12:30 a.m. Friday (BST)

Odds: United States 31-10, Colombia 19-20, Draw 12-5

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision (U.S.)

Odds via Oddschecker.

Preview

The Americans continue to rebuild after the resignation of former coach Bruce Arena in November 2017, and the long-term direction remains unclear at present.

Sarachan was Arena's assistant as the United States failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, and the 64-year-old has been in interim charge since succeeding the former Los Angeles Galaxy boss.

After games against Brazil and Mexico in September, the visit of Colombia offers Sarachan a chance to spin the wheel with his selection.

According to Dylan Butler of MLS Soccer, the USMNT have recalled the experienced duo of Michael Bradley and Brad Guzan to join a youthful setup for the Colombia game.

Sarachan commented on his choices:

"When you are building a team, at some point there has to be the proper blend of youth and experience. As we head into these last four friendlies of the year, I felt the timing was right to begin that transition. I think it’s important to do it earlier than a week before the Gold Cup or a World Cup qualifier."

Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic is missing through injury for the home side, denying U.S. fans the chance to see the talented 20-year-old.

Colombia have star power in their squad, with James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao ready to feature.

James has started the season disappointingly for loan club Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions slipping to sixth in the standings.

The 27-year-old has made only three starts in the German league this term, and he will be desperate for game time with his country.

James recaptured lost form last season, scoring eight and assisting 13 times in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League.

Colombia should have too much in the tank if their superstar duo start, with the Americans still learning about their own selection and burgeoning talents.

Juan Cuadrado's inclusion will add creativity for Los Cafeteros, potentially taking the game above the standard the U.S. can cope with at present.