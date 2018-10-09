Antonio Brown Sued, Allegedly Threw Furniture off Balcony That Endangered Child

Don Wright/Associated Press

A lawsuit has been filed against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown after he allegedly threw furniture off the balcony of his 14th-story apartment in April.

According to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, Ophir Sternberg is suing Brown for nearly killing his 22-month son "in a fit of rage."

Per CBS Pittsburgh, the alleged incident occurred in Brown's home state of Florida.

Sternberg said Brown threw two vases, an ottoman and other furniture, which nearly hit his son as he was walking around the pool area of the apartment complex with his grandfather.

Sternberg is suing for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, adding that Brown acted "without regard for human life."

It was reported in the lawsuit that the child has suffered from night terrors since the incident.

The alleged incident was reportedly caught on surveillance video, and Sternberg said the All-Pro wideout "was extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel when [police] arrived to the scene."

The 30-year-old Brown is in the midst of his ninth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Steelers.

Brown has been at the center of controversy throughout the 2018 campaign. He threatened an ESPN reporter on Twitter in September and later tweeted, "Trade me, let's find out," in response to a former Steelers employee's opinion that his success was the result of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown has 35 receptions for 373 yards and is tied for the second-highest number of receiving touchdowns in the league (five). On Sunday, he reeled in six passes for 101 yards and two scores in a 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons in his best performance of the season.

The specific amount Sternberg is seeking in damages from Brown was not released, and Brown has yet to comment.