Dani Carvajal Says Neymar Once Told Him He'd Sign for Real Madrid Amid Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Daniel Carvajal (L) of Real Madrid chases Neymar (R) of Barcelona during their International Champions Cup football match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has said Paris Saint-Germain forward and frequently linked superstar Neymar once told him he would join Los Blancos while training with the club as a youngster. 

Neymar spent time in Real's academy on trial in 2006, and Carvajal—who is one month older than the Brazilian—recalled his comments professing his intention to play for the Madrid giants.

He told Libero (h/t Goal's Joe Wright): "I remember Neymar perfectly well in the youth team. He told us that he was going to stay and we all lifted him up and celebrated with him."

        

