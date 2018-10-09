Manchester United Reportedly Set for Tottenham Transfer Fight Over Nathan Ake

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Nathan Ake of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium on October 1, 2018 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly poised for a battle with Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window as both sides are said to be preparing moves to sign Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake.

The Daily Star's Alex Crook wrote that Jose Mourinho sees the Cherries defender as a good addition to his ailing back line, while Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wants him to replace the potentially outgoing Toby Alderweireld. 

Ake played under Mourinho at Chelsea briefly. However, he was loaned to Bournemouth for the 2016-17 season before he made the move permanent.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: 10 Players Could Leave Man Utd Over Mourinho

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Report: 10 Players Could Leave Man Utd Over Mourinho

    Christopher Simpson
    via Christopher Simpson

    Angry Vidal Posts and Deletes Instagram 😡

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Angry Vidal Posts and Deletes Instagram 😡

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Neymar Can't Believe 'Phenomenon' Mbappe 😱

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Can't Believe 'Phenomenon' Mbappe 😱

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Van Dijk: We Can't Drop Points If We Want the Title

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Van Dijk: We Can't Drop Points If We Want the Title

    via mirror