Manchester United Reportedly Set for Tottenham Transfer Fight Over Nathan Ake

Manchester United are reportedly poised for a battle with Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window as both sides are said to be preparing moves to sign Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake.

The Daily Star's Alex Crook wrote that Jose Mourinho sees the Cherries defender as a good addition to his ailing back line, while Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wants him to replace the potentially outgoing Toby Alderweireld.

Ake played under Mourinho at Chelsea briefly. However, he was loaned to Bournemouth for the 2016-17 season before he made the move permanent.

