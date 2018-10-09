WWE 2K19: Expert Review Roundup and Analysis

WWE

The onslaught of reviews for WWE 2K19 has arrived.

As B/R's official review summarizes, the gist is simple: The AJ Styles-covered game is gargantuan in its offerings and does some new things well after listening to fans, though some of the complaints about an older engine and other hiccups remain.

But as a whole, it's quite clear the latest offering from 2K Sports will scratch the itch for fans returning from a hiatus or otherwise. Smart implementation of casual and traditional fighting game modes might open it up to new audiences as well.

Here is a sampling of some of the biggest expert reviews.

Lucas White, Cheat Code Central

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this year's release was MyCareer.

The mode fumbled in a big way a year ago, offering up the typical grind of an experience while asking players to smash through seemingly endless text conversations and rough-around-the-edges backstage segments.

This year? Voiceovers, no backstage segments and a funny story, as Lucas White of Cheat Code Central noted while giving the game a four out of five:

"From there is the MyCAREER mode, which is a spot where WWE 2K struggled in the past. Here it feels like it’s been nailed in both tone and content, stepping back from the stranger decisions made in the past. It has a story that reminiscent of the goofy, glory days of Tony Hawk and is bolstered by a quick pace and plenty of unlockable content, skill trees, and other reasons to keep coming back."

Indeed, the story hits plenty of funny notes and even the side characters are folks players won't soon forget. The mode feels like a long time coming, especially considering 2K Sports isn't a stranger to strong narrative-based modes given what they trot out each year in the NBA 2K series.

Brian Mazique, Forbes

If players weren't hearing about MyCareer leading up to the game's release, it was all about Showcase.

And why not? Showcase had not appeared in a WWE game for a few years so 2K Sports decided to go all out when bringing it back, giving Daniel Bryan the starring role.

While assigning the game an 8.3 out of 10, Forbes' Brian Mazique explained the appeal:

"Initially, I wasn't a fan of the Daniel Bryan Showcase. After playing through more matches, I've begun to change my mind. The story is woven in with the matches, cinema screens, and Bryan's real-life commentary very well. It's a cohesive interactive story and it captures your attention—even if you're not playing."

Few Superstars have a better story than Bryan, one seemingly tailor-made for a mode like this. From getting cut to returning and winning it all, even weaving in the odd Wyatt Family angle, Showcase does the epic story justice.

A smooth blend between gameplay with specific challenges and in-depth interviews and footage, Showcase sets the bar rather high for a mode like this and more sports games outside the WWE arena might want to take notice.

Simon Miller, VG24/7

Outside of general gameplay improvements and rewriting the script on two game modes fans look forward to each year but haven't loved recently, 2K Sports also turned eyes on the accessibility slant.

There, something like big-head mode is a fun way to break free of the realistic fighting and enjoy the game for what it is.

Fighting-game enthusiasts will instantly recognize another mode, towers.

Simon Miller of VG24/7 liked what he saw: "Taking inspiration from Mortal Kombat, you can now take on increasingly more difficult gauntlets themed around a certain concept. There’s the UK scene, for example, that sees you begin your challenge against Jack Gallagher and end standing next to The British Bulldog."

Towers is a fun way to earn unique rewards while not having to worry about setting up a custom match or playing something with a narrative. They are also challenging, so it is a good way to improve at a game with a different, better feel to it this year.

While some players may never even glance at these modes, the fact they are available isn't a bad thing, and if the game is in the hands of more players, it is more likely other unique ideas make their way into future iterations.