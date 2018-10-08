Triple H, Shawn Michaels Challenge Undertaker, Kane for Match at WWE Crown Jewel

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Shawn Michaels will return to a WWE ring for the first time since WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. Triple H announced Monday night he and Michaels will team up to wrestle The Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 2.

The announcement comes two days after Triple H defeated The Undertaker at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

