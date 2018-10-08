Conor McGregor to Face Formal Complaint for Actions in Brawl After Khabib Fight

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are each facing formal complaints following the brawl that broke out after their UFC 229 fight on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com, Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Martell said the commission will investigate the incident through interviews and film review. He also said the decision to withhold Nurmagomedov's $2 million paycheck will accelerate the process.

"We will be filing against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov," Marnell said. "Because we withheld one purse, we will have to move expeditiously to a complaint and hearing. We have held 100 percent of one of the fighter's money, so the goal is to get the complaints out in the next 24 to 48 hours."



