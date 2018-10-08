Jon Gruden: No Problem with 'Frustrated' Marshawn Lynch's Angry Reaction

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden empathized with running back Marshawn Lynch after the Raiders threw the ball from the 1-yard line in Sunday's 26-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Trailing 20-3 with one minute, 13 seconds left in the third quarter, Gruden didn't give the ball to Lynch. Instead, Derek Carr dropped back and threw an interception to Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram.

"Lynch is frustrated," Gruden said Monday, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez. "I think I threw my visor and my headset so I think he and I have a lot in common."

