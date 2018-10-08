Stephen Curry: Warriors Shouldn't Be Afraid to Discuss 'Attainable' 3-Peat

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on September 29, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry isn't afraid to look ahead with a potential three-peat on the table for his historically great team. 

"In terms of the overall goal, it just depends on the day in terms of how we communicate it," he said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "But yeah, we understand that winning a championship is attainable if we take care of our business, and doing it three years in a row is a tremendous opportunity for us that we should not be afraid to talk about and go after."

         

