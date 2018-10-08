TMZ: Conor's Teammate Dillon Danis Called Khabib a 'F--king Muslim Rat' at Fight

Harry How/Getty Images

Dillon Danis, a teammate of Conor McGregor, reportedly called Khabib Nurmagomedov a "f--king Muslim rat" during the UFC 229 main event Saturday, a fan told TMZ Sports.

Following his submission victory over McGregor, Nurmagomedov exited the Octagon and leapt into the crowd to try to fight Danis. That sparked a melee both inside and outside of the cage as members of Nurmagomedov's camp exchanged blows with McGregor as well.

