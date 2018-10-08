TMZ: Conor's Teammate Dillon Danis Called Khabib a 'F--king Muslim Rat' at Fight

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia is escorted out of the arena after defeating Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout by way of submission during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Dillon Danis, a teammate of Conor McGregor, reportedly called Khabib Nurmagomedov a "f--king Muslim rat" during the UFC 229 main event Saturday, a fan told TMZ Sports

Following his submission victory over McGregor, Nurmagomedov exited the Octagon and leapt into the crowd to try to fight Danis. That sparked a melee both inside and outside of the cage as members of Nurmagomedov's camp exchanged blows with McGregor as well.

     

