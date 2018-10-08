Hawaii Had Backup Wear QB Cole McDonald's Jersey to Hide Injury Before Kickoff

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

Hawaii Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald (13) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. Hawaii won 43-34. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Hawaii football moved to 6-1 with Saturday's 17-13 win over Wyoming, but the Warriors used some gamesmanship to give themselves an advantage before the game. 

Starting quarterback Cole McDonald—who has 24 touchdowns and two interceptions in six games this year—did not play due to an unspecified injury. However, there was someone wearing his No. 13 uniform on the field during pregame:

The team announced McDonald was ruled out immediately before kickoff at 9 p.m. PT, with true freshman Chevan Cordeiro making his first career start instead.

With little information about the injury during the week and the quarterback appearing to be on the field in warmups, it's safe to assume Wyoming didn't prepare for the quarterback switch.

Considering this is a conference battle, Hawaii might need to prepare for some similar trickery as payback the next time these teams go head to head.

