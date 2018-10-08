FA to Investigate Jose Mourinho for Comments Made After Newcastle Win

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Football Association will look into comments made by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after his team beat Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Press Association confirmed there would be an investigation into the Portuguese coach's conduct:

Per Tom Kershaw of The Independent, after watching his side recover from two goals down to win the match 3-2, Mourinho is alleged to have been caught on camera swearing.

