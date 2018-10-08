FA to Investigate Jose Mourinho for Comments Made After Newcastle Win

FA to Investigate Jose Mourinho for Comments Made After Newcastle WinOctober 8, 2018
The Football Association will look into comments made by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after his team beat Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Press Association confirmed there would be an investigation into the Portuguese coach's conduct:
PA Dugout @PAdugout
#Breaking The FA is to investigate comments made by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as he walked along the touchline after the 3-2 win over Newcastle, @pasport understands #MUFC https://t.co/5cMT7VqxgZ
Per Tom Kershaw of The Independent, after watching his side recover from two goals down to win the match 3-2, Mourinho is alleged to have been caught on camera swearing.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
