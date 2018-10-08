Super Show-Down Fallout and Preview for October 8 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Super Show-Down has come and gone, and the Raw brand is largely unaffected by the events of the pay-per-view extravaganza.

There are no new champions and the top storylines are still ongoing.

So what can fans expect from Monday's flagship show?

Potential Spoiler

As Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported, "Undertaker, Kane, Triple H and Shawn Michaels are all expected to make multiple television appearances leading up to Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia."

This should be of no great surprise given the manner in which Super Show-Down went off the air. A respectful embrace and show-closing celebration was ruined by a brutal attack by The Brothers of Destruction.

Wrestling history suggests The Game and Heartbreak Kid will not sit back and allow the rivalry to conclude with Michaels being savagely put through a table.

It remains to be seen if any of the four legendary performers will appear on Monday's show, but the report certainly suggests fans should get used to seeing the part-time workers pop up on the flagship in the weeks to come, especially with the Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia coming up so quickly.

Preview

Are Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Done With The Shield?

The Shield overcame a focused onslaught from Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at Super Show-Down, winning a Six-Man Tag Team war that was one of the show's best matches.

After such a definitive victory, in which Dean Ambrose shook off an inadvertent Superman Punch from Roman Reigns to score the win for his team, is the rivalry between The Shield and their primary enemies poised to continue?

With no other opposition ready to step up, especially since Elias and Kevin Owens were so unceremoniously dispatched by Bobby Lashley and John Cena at the show, it does appear as though Strowman and Co. aren't finished with the Hounds of Justice quite yet.

That there has not been that one, big, gimmick finale to spell the end of the program only enhances the belief that the feud will continue.

Though nothing has been announced ahead of the broadcast, do not be surprised if Raw featured an angle that sees the heels get their heat back by leaving Ambrose, Reigns and Seth Rollins lying in a heap, with The Shield's dominance called into question.

All Eyes on Evolution

To this point, the only two matches we know for a fact are happening at Evolution are Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss and Lita vs. Mickie James. At Super Show-Down, we learned Ronda Rousey will absolutely defend her Raw Women's Championship, but not who her opponent will be.

Look for matches to slowly begin taking shape.

Saturday morning, we got a look at dissension between Rousey and Nikki Bella, who argued with the Baddest Woman on the Planet about who should start their Six-Woman Tag Team match. Expect that dissension to continue, or perhaps an outright betrayal by Bella, as the company builds to a singles bout between the two most recognizable female stars on the roster.

Of greater interest is what the future holds for The Riott Squad, Bayley and the injured Sasha Banks. How will they factor into the show? That is if The Boss is even able to compete at the historic pay-per-view extravaganza.

Who's Next for AOP?

Akam and Rezar have seen their presence on Monday nights increase in recent weeks, including a Six-Man Tag Team main event with Baron Corbin against The Shield two weeks ago. Now, they have set their sights on the tag team division, most recently delivering a beatdown to The B Team.

The question now is whether they will set their sights on Ziggler and McIntyre's tag titles or if they will be kept separate either until the gold changes hands or a babyface turn is executed for one of the teams.

Whatever that case may be, it does appear as if Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas will find themselves on the receiving end of a more official, more formal ass-kicking at the hands of AOP.