Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown's Fantasy Outlook After Week 5

Multiple injuries at receiver forced the Green Bay Packers to go further down the depth chart than they likely hoped, but the receivers who filled in did their job Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Randall Cobb was ruled out early in the week with a hamstring injury, while Geronimo Allison was inactive after dealing with both a concussion and a hamstring injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This left Davante Adams as the only healthy starter, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown were forced to step into big roles.

Thanks to a pass-heavy game from Aaron Rodgers, each of these players have moved into fantasy relevance. Here is what you need to know about each player going forward.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Of the two rookie receivers playing in this game, it was clear Valdes-Scantling was the one Rodgers trusted the most.

The quarterback was forced to throw 52 times in a game the Packers trailed throughout, and 10 of those throws went toward the fifth-round pick. He made it count with seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, and he was also targeted on a two-point conversion.

He also nearly had a second touchdown that was overturned after replay review.

Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire described Valdes-Scantling's value in the offense:

He trailed only Adams and Jimmy Graham in targets, and based on his performance, it seems likely that he could see more snaps and targets as the season progresses.

If Cobb or Allison are forced to miss more time, Valdes-Scantling will remain a key part of the offense and potentially worth a fantasy start depending on the matchup. Based on his upside, he should be picked up immediately, especially if you have one of the other Packers wideouts on your roster.

Equanimeous St. Brown

While Valdes-Scantling heard his name called more often Sunday, it was St. Brown who finished with more yards at 89. He also drew a pass interference, showing his value to the Packers attack.

Unfortunately, he only caught three passes all game on five targets.

St. Brown showed he can be a deep threat, and with Rodgers throwing the football, this could lead to some big games. Still, this is tough to rely upon on a weekly basis.

Considering he also had zero targets and only one offensive appearance in four games with Cobb and Allison healthy, he will likely return to a reserve role once those two are back.

St. Brown is at most a dynasty stash but could easily remain on the waiver wire in most leagues.