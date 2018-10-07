Woj: Rockets 'Aggressive' in Trade Pursuit for Jimmy Butler

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

When a deal to send Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Miami Heat fell apart, it gave other teams like the Houston Rockets new life for a trade. 

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets have "been aggressive in trading for Butler." 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

