Derrick Lewis Scores Buzzer-Beating Knockout, Strips to Underwear in the Octagon

"The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis struggled with Alexander Volkov's range for nearly the full 15 minutes, but with one punch he altered the course of the fight. As he has done time and again.

Volkov looked to be close to a victory. He was in full control of a tired, battered Lewis. Then Lewis scored with a devastating right hand.

Volkov dropped to the mat, Lewis pounced and shut off his consciousness. The No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender pulled off the miracle come-from-behind knockout with just 11 seconds remaining on the clock.

Lewis did his typical post-fight celebration, but the pain and exhaustion caused him to collapse shortly after. Then... he removed his fight shorts.

Stripped down after a hard-fought victory, Lewis gave fans another reason to love his shining personality. Lewis got dressed for the post-fight interview and exited the cage as a top contender for the heavyweight crown.