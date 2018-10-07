UFC 229 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 229 was a banner night for the UFC...until a victorious Khabib Nurmagomedov left the cage and incited a a full-on donnybrook between the fight camps.

It almost makes projecting future fights secondary, but that is what we are here to do because there are still winners and losers who will need to return for their next paycheck. UFC 229 was still a full fight card with top notch fighters.

The brawl after the main event cannot change that.

So, how do we manage to examine the main event with all the questions that now arise due to the unfortunate post-fight fisticuffs? Where does this leave Tony Ferguson? Where did Derrick Lewis and Dominick Reyes put themselves after their huge wins in their respective divisions?

Those are the real questions we need to examine in the aftermath of UFC 229. The ramifications for the nonsensical brawl will be coming down the line, but let's focus on the actual fight stuff. The other combatants earned that much.

As such, here are the matches to make stemming from UFC 229 in Las Vegas.