UFC 229 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers
UFC 229 was a banner night for the UFC...until a victorious Khabib Nurmagomedov left the cage and incited a a full-on donnybrook between the fight camps.
It almost makes projecting future fights secondary, but that is what we are here to do because there are still winners and losers who will need to return for their next paycheck. UFC 229 was still a full fight card with top notch fighters.
The brawl after the main event cannot change that.
So, how do we manage to examine the main event with all the questions that now arise due to the unfortunate post-fight fisticuffs? Where does this leave Tony Ferguson? Where did Derrick Lewis and Dominick Reyes put themselves after their huge wins in their respective divisions?
Those are the real questions we need to examine in the aftermath of UFC 229. The ramifications for the nonsensical brawl will be coming down the line, but let's focus on the actual fight stuff. The other combatants earned that much.
As such, here are the matches to make stemming from UFC 229 in Las Vegas.
Preliminary Fights Quick Hits
- Ryan LaFlare vs. Warlley Alves
- Tony Martin vs. Jordan Mein
- Gray Maynard should be cut from the roster
- Nik Lentz vs. Gregor Gillespie
- Lina Lansberg vs. Tonya Evinger
- Yana Kunitskaya vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Alan Patrick vs. Christos Giagos
- Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Kim
- Aspen Ladd vs. Cat Zingano
- Jalin Turner vs. Felipe Silva
- Vicente Luque vs. Demian Maia
- Sergio Pettis vs. Loser of Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg (November 10)
- Jussier Formiga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Tony Martin def. Ryan LaFlare by KO at 1:00 of the third round
Nik Lentz def. Gray Maynard by TKO at 1:19 of the second round
Yana Kunitskaya def. Lina Lansberg by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Scott Holtzman def. Alan Patrick by KO at 3:42 of the third round
Aspen Ladd def. Tonya Evinger by TKO at 3:26 of the first round
Vicente Luque def. Jalin Turner by KO at 3:52 of the first round
Jussier Formiga def. Sergio Pettis by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)
Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Michelle Waterson def. Felice Herrig by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)
Waterson is almost always undersized inside the Octagon. A former atomweight champion has to fight true strawweights every time out, but more often than not she comes out on top as she did at UFC 229.
Herrig put together a quality run, but Waterson's technique and speed proved too much to handle.
Herrig should stand across the cage from Randa Markos next. The Canadian is coming off of a majority draw performance, and she is still in the rankings. It's a good test to see if Herrig can right the ship as well as a strong test for Markos.
Waterson is a tough ask. Her ranking means pitting her against another top fighter. Karolina Kowalkiewicz, even coming off a loss, seems to be the right choice.
Kowalkiewicz was knocked clean out by Jessica Andrade, but she remains a top-five caliber opponent. Waterson earned that kind of fight with her win at UFC 229.
Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
Derrick Lewis def. Alexander Volkov by KO at 4:49 of the third round
For nearly the full 15 minutes, Volkov looked the better man. Then Lewis connected on one monster punch that gave him the win.
Volkov's performance should give him another marquee opponent regardless of the loss. The best name available without a fight booked is Alistair Overeem. The size of the two makes for good optics as both men stand tall and swing hard.
Lewis, on the other hand, put himself in position for a title shot.
The problem? The belt is on hiatus as Daniel Cormier awaits Brock Lesnar in 2019.
The obvious choice is Stipe Miocic. But, quite frankly, that fight should not be made right now. It would hurt the heavyweight title picture for 2019. One would have to lose, and the UFC needs at least two credible contenders waiting.
The right man for the job is Junior dos Santos. It is a notable name with a style that is perfect for a clash with Lewis.
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
Dominick Reyes def. Ovince Saint Preux by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
We have a fresh face at 205.
Reyes is just what this division needs, and he finally got to put in 15-minutes of quality Octagon time. OSP was a quality opponent to test his mettle, but he passed with flying colors.
OSP will still likely get a decent matchup for the division due to how shallow it is. A recognizable face also coming off a loss? Glover Teixeira. It is a quality matchup that puts the winner back into position for a top-five level fight based upon their past performances in the division.
No one quite knows what will happen to the light heavyweight title just yet, but Cormier doesn't look to be defending it. Reyes should not challenge for a vacant title, but he should be put in a bout that could be a title eliminator.
Jan Blachowicz is the right choice.
Blachowicz is in a similar position and riding a four-fight win streak. A meeting with Reyes would give the UFC a new title contender with an impressive resume for whomever the champion may be in 2019. Reye has earned this level of fight and could become the face of the division.
Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
Tony Ferguson def. Anthony Pettis by corner stoppage at the end of the second round
What a fight. 10 minutes of blood and guts was put in from Ferguson and Pettis. A broken hand stymied the contest, but the end result saw the right man get his hand raised. It is still a fight fans would love to see a rematch of, but that should not be in the cards just yet.
Ferguson is a former interim champion that never got a chance to unify the belts and never lost it inside the cage. He deserves a title shot next, but more on that when we get to the main event.
Let's focus on Pettis.
He will probably be out for a bit due to the injury, but when he returns he should still be put into a top-tier fight. He has the pedigree, the name and the performance to warrant such a fight.
Timing will play the largest role in determining his next opponent as we don't know how long Pettis will be out of action. The best guess? How about James Vick.
He, too, is ranked. He, too, needs time off after his last fight (a one-punch KO loss to Justin Gaethje). It's a rebound fight for both that would help fill out a card with a quality lightweight tilt. The winner then could take on a foe ranked in the top five.
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Conor McGregor via submission (neck crank) at 3:03 of the fourth round
This was such a simple fight to examine in terms of what comes next. McGregor fights Nate Diaz and Nurmagomedov fights Ferguson. Done. Clean and simple.
But after the chaos that ensued at the end of the fight...it's not simple anymore.
McGregor vs. Diaz is still the fight to make. That trilogy needs finished and it doesn't matter if Diaz wins or loses his next fight against Dustin Poirier. It just doesn't. However, the heat between McGregor and Nurmagomedov does put a massive rematch on the table. But given how the actual fight between the cage doors played out, the UFC should pump the brakes on booking it.
McGregor-Diaz III is the best option.
Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is also still the fight to make for the champion. But...how long will Nurmagomedov be suspended for?
It's clear repercussions are coming. A fighter cannot leave the cage and start a melee in the crowd. Major punishments must be levied. The Nevada Athletic Commission will come down hard. Does that mean he will be out for a full year? Who knows, but it is possible.
If he gets a nine-month or less suspension, book the Ferguson fight. If it is over a year, the UFC needs to book Ferguson in an interim title tilt. This puts the McGregor rematch back on the table for Nurmagomedov's return before a title fight.
A dumb mistake that marred his stellar performance muddies the waters of what to do next. But with the amount of press it will garner him, Nurmagomedov still made his next fight a can't miss attraction.