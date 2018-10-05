Joe Ingles Calls Himself Best Shooter in the League: 'They're All Gonna Go In'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz small forward Joe Ingles isn't lacking confidence.

Ingles called himself the "best shooter in the league" Tuesday after recording 24 points in a preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, and he reasserted that claim Friday, as seen in the following video courtesy of Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News:

Ingles explained Friday that he believes he'll make the shot every time the ball leaves his hands:

"The numbers I've shot, the percentages, they obviously are what they are and people are going to dissect everything but, I honestly feel like they're all going to go in when I shoot the ball.

"When I feel like it's my shot within the flow of the offense and getting in any rhythm, I feel like I should make every one of them. That's why it pisses me off so much in practice when I miss open shots because I feel like I should make them."

Ingles is coming off a career year, as he averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three-point range.

