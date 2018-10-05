Celtics Rumors: Kyrie Irving Contacted Anthony Davis About Possible Boston Move

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Anthony Davis #23, and Kyrie Irving #11 of Team LeBron looks on against Team Stephen during the NBA All-Star Game as a part of 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly contacted New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis about potentially joining him in Boston, according to Jay King of The Athletic.

Davis has three years remaining on his contract before he is eligible for free agency in 2021.

Although there had previously been speculation about Irving opting out of his contract to enter free agency and sign elsewhere next offseason, Irving said Thursday at a season-ticket holders event that he plans to re-sign with the Celtics, per ESPN.com.

The Celtics have long been rumored to have interest in Davis, and Jared Weiss of USA Today's Celtics Wire reported in February that every move Boston makes is with an eye toward staying "in position to strike" on Davis if he becomes available.

While Davis recently changed agents and is now represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, Paul told ESPN's Brian Windhorst last month that the agent change doesn't mean Davis wants to change teams as well.

New Orleans' biggest advantage over the rest of the NBA is the fact that it can offer Davis a supermax contract extension.

If something changes and Davis does decide he wants out of NOLA, however, the Celtics have the makings of an ideal trade partner.

Boston has several young, talented players, and it stands to reason that Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier would serve as the centerpieces of a potential Davis trade.

If the Celtics can land Davis while still retaining Irving, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum, the Golden State Warriors may finally be faced with an opponent that has a better and deeper starting lineup.

Even if Boston doesn't land Davis, though, its current roster makes it the favorite in the Eastern Conference to reach the NBA Finals in 2018-19.

