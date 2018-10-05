Ex-Rice Player Stuart Mouchantaf Accused of Giving Deadly Pill to Teammate

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Former Rice University defensive lineman Stuart Mouchantaf was charged in the March death of former Rice teammate Blain Padgett on Friday.

According to KTRK's Chauncy Glover, Mouchantaf has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, which is a second-degree felony that carries a penalty of anywhere from five years to life in prison.

Padgett allegedly believed Mouchantaf had given him Hydrocodone, but the pills were laced with carfentanil, causing Padgett to die in his sleep.

Carfentanil is an opioid often used to subdue large animals, per Ottawa Public Health.

Glover noted that carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Mouchantaf is a 25-year-old Katy, Texas, native who played for the Owls from 2013-2015.

As a senior in 2015, Mouchantaf appeared in five games, registering six tackles and one tackle for loss. During his three-year playing career at Rice, Mouchantaf had one sack.

Padgett spent one season as Mouchantaf's teammate in 2015.

He quickly developed into a key member of the Rice defense on the defensive line, racking up 41 tackles and two sacks as a sophomore in 2016.

Padgett was limited to three games in 2017 due to a shoulder injury.

Per Glover, Mouchantaf is being held on $250,000 bond because he is considered a flight risk after buying a one-way ticket to Lebanon.

His passport will be seized and he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.