Randall Cobb to Miss 2nd Straight Game with Hamstring Injury

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions due to a hamstring injury, according to Packers.com's Mike Spofford.

Cobb also missed Week 4's 22-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills because of the injury.

The 28-year-old receiver underwent offseason surgery to remove a piece of cartilage in his ankle. After spending the offseason rehabbing and getting healthy, he was ready to go when Green Bay opened the season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 9.

Cobb has 17 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown in three games this season.

The 5'10", 192-pound wideout is coming off a campaign in which he hauled in 66 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns. Although those numbers are a far cry from the 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns he put up in his Pro Bowl season of 2014, he has still been a reliable playmaker to help Rodgers move the football.

Entering 2018, Cobb had four consecutive seasons of 60-plus catches and 600-plus yards.

Cobb's injury is hardly the only one Green Bay's offense has had to deal with early on this season. Along with Cobb, receivers Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are currently banged up as well.

Adams did not practice on Thursday but is expected to participate in Saturday's session. Packers coach Mike McCarthy also said, per Spofford, that "there’s hope" for Allison to play this week.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also been playing through a left knee injury suffered in the season opener.

With Cobb and possibly others out, rookies J'Mon Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling may be asked to take on bigger roles and lead the receiving corps against Detroit.

Fortunately for Rodgers, he still has five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham (16 catches, 169 yards and one touchdown in 2018) at his disposal.