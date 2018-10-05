Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy Could Return vs. Liverpool

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (L) celebrates with Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy and Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (R) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said injured duo Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy could return to his side in Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

The defending Premier League champions face a key clash at Anfield as the top two teams in the division collide, and Guardiola suggested in a press conference on Friday that both stars could feature:

The tactician first said Fabian Delph was his only injury concern, and when asked whether De Bruyne would be fit to face Liverpool, he replied: "We will see tomorrow."

       

