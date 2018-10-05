Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy Could Return vs. Liverpool

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said injured duo Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy could return to his side in Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

The defending Premier League champions face a key clash at Anfield as the top two teams in the division collide, and Guardiola suggested in a press conference on Friday that both stars could feature:

The tactician first said Fabian Delph was his only injury concern, and when asked whether De Bruyne would be fit to face Liverpool, he replied: "We will see tomorrow."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.