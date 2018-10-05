WWE 2K19: Review of DLC Season Pass and Expanded Creation Suite

Credit: WWE.com

In relation to a video game, downloadable content is akin to popcorn at a major motion picture.

Is it necessary? Absolutely not but when it's done right, it can be a delicious treat that makes the entire experience that much more enjoyable.

Each year, it seems WWE and 2K Games work overtime to deliver the most desireable downloadable content package possible and this year's release is no exception. Have the companies combined to create a must-buy addition or are fans destined for a letdown with WWE 2K19?

DLC Season Pass Review

Downloadable Superstars

This year's DLC Season Pass features a plethora of indie darlings, a hot new tag team and a former ECW and United States champion.

The Rising Stars Pack features Mike and Maria Kanellis, Candice LeRae, Lio Rush, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans and the current NXT North American champion Ricochet.

The Titans Pack features The War Raiders' Hanson and Rowe, EC3 and Bobby Lashley.

Of the two, the Rising Stars Pack appeals most to the die-hard fans of WWE who appreciate the NXT brand and have waited a long time to control Superstars like Ricochet, Kai, Rush and LeRae.

For casual fans, the Titans Pack is most significant in that it features Lashley, a key member of the Raw roster and a Superstar capable of winning the Universal Championship if and when he has the opportunity. His recent matches with Elias, Kevin Owens and even Roman Reigns suggest he is a focal point of WWE Creative and his inclusion in the game as a downloadable character makes that pack, and the Season Pass, sought-after.

The only negative?

The game's roster is already so expansive that one does not necessarily need any of the Superstars available in the DLC to make it any better. Everyone involved would be a great asset and make certain matches that much more fun. But they are hardly must-haves to complete the gaming experience.

With that said, who does not want Ricochet flying around the ring, working Rey Mysterio or Randy Savage in a match they never ever thought possible, video game or not?

New Moves Pack

There are certain moves that, for whatever reason, do not make it into the initial version of the game. Perhaps it was a timing issue or the developers simply forgot to capture it. Whatever the case may be, they are not in there.

The New Moves Pack provides gamers 50 new moves, including signature spots from Jeff Hardy and The Deleters of Worlds, to ensure the most realistic and up-to-date arsenals for top Superstars.

Whereas the DLC Superstars are not a necessity, there is nothing that will take the gamer out of the experience than a move set that is not true to a given Superstar. The New Moves Pack prevents that from happening and keeps fans invested in each match.

MyPLAYER Kickstart

After creating your player, the MyPLAYER Kickstar allows you to unlock attributes and attire available at the launch of the game.

The MyPLAYER Kickstart saves you time but it also takes away from the experience. It saves the gamer from having to accumulate all of the attributes on his or her own but also serves as a shortcut that robs the player of the journey to completion.

Its value is dependent upon whether or not the gamer is all about unlocking every attribute and achievement.

Accelerator

For players that do not feel like playing each round, level or match to unlock hidden content, the accelerator does exactly as its name suggests. Players have access to every piece of unlockable content. Do not feel like wading through the Showcase Mode, playing as Daniel Bryan was you unleash kick after kick on The Miz in hopes of unlocking a legend you value way more than that gaming mode?

Now you can unlock him or her without ever clicking on Bryan's face.

Like the MyPLAYER Kickstart and the Creation Suite (more on that in a moment), it values the gamer's time and allows them access to everything the game has to offer without devoting endless hours trying to access it on their own.

Again, its value depends on the gamer's preferences.

Overall Value

The variable hanging over the season pass like a dark cloud is gamer preference.

Those who enjoy the long journey, beating the game of their own volition rather than having every prize handed to them on a silver platter, are less likely to find value in the Season Pass. At $29.99 on top of a $60 pricetag, that is too steep a price for something many will not want.

At the same time, the Superstars included in the individual packs are sure to be desirable.

Taking that into consideration, unless you are one who wants everything available to you from the outset, stick to purchasing the individual packs.

Creation Suite Review

Like elements of the Season Pass, the Creation Suite in WWE 2K19 seeks to save the gamer time. No longer does the player have to go through the arduous task of creating a Superstar from start to finish before he or she can even use it.

Thanks to a randomizer feature, gamers can have a brand new, created Superstar at their disposal with the click of a button. The addition of a mirroring tool also makes it possible for players to create attire for both right and left legs and arms without having to do so individually.

Add to that the ability to customize side plates for a championship or the Money in the Bank briefcase itself and you have an even more fun experience.

The Creation Suite is one of the highlights of every WWE and 2K Games production and this year is no different.