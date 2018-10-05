Jon Jones Says He Doesn't Need to Fight Daniel Cormier Again to Help Legacy

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon "Bones" Jones doesn't care what anybody on the outside thinks—he lets his resume speak for itself.

Having beaten Daniel Cormier twice (although one result was later changed to a no contest), Jones doesn't believe he needs another fight against the light heavyweight and heavyweight champ to cement his legacy. In fact, he believes it's the other way around.

Jones told ESPN's Ariel Helwani:

"I already have all the marbles when it comes to Daniel Cormier. I've beaten him twice. This game has never been personal. What is personal to me is chasing greatness, not individuals. So in the case of myself and Daniel Cormier, he needs to fight myself one more time if he ever wants to be considered one of the all-time greats. I don't need to fight him again to be considered one of the all-time greats. I have many more years to prove it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.