WWE 2K19: Roster Review and Details of New Online Options

Credit: WWE.com

WWE 2K19 releases wide Tuesday, and this year's entry features one of the most expansive rosters in the long and storied history of professional wrestling video games, as detailed on the game's official website.

From modern-day warriors to legendary titans and a crop of future All-Stars, the roster gives fans the opportunity to craft dream matches and epics, the likes of which few could have imagined just a decade ago.

Roster Review

Modern Superstars

Anyone purchasing a WWE video game these days has certain expectations.

All of the heavy hitters will be involved, including The Shield, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Triple H, The Undertaker, Randy Orton and John Cena. Joining them is one of the most impressive collection of Superstars in WWE gaming history.

The Hardy Boyz return to the game for the first time in a decade. Rey Mysterio is back as one of the special pre-order exclusives. The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong are all there to make the lives of your favorite babyfaces a living hell.

Then there is the women's roster.

The revolution is alive and well, thanks in large part to a roster jam-packed with former champions like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, current titleholders like Becky Lynch and the debuting Ronda Rousey (another pre-order exclusive) and newcomers like Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Had the game stopped there, leaving fans to recreate the hard-hitting NXT matches between Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe, it would have been an essential entry in the WWE gaming library.

But it did not.

Legends

Over the years, WWE fans have come to expect the same handful of legendary figures in the company's releases. Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes and Eddie Guerrero are a few of the competitors who routinely pop up in games and merchandising thanks to lucrative legends contracts.

This year, however, WWE and 2K Games expanded the roster of legends, changing things up and including fresh faces.

The Rock 'n' Roll Express are WWE Hall of Famers and this year make their debut in the company's game series. Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and Rick "The Model" Martel are two of the more underappreciated in-ring talents of their era, and both are present to unleash their mat game on the likes of Bam Bam Bigelow, British Bulldog and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake.

Other recent inductees to the Hall of Fame Jacqueline and Ivory join Alundra Blayze, Trish Stratus and Lita on the game.

Diesel, Razor Ramon, Jim Neidhart, Big Boss Man and Tatanka keep the spirit of 1990s WWE alive and well while simultaneously rounding out the incredible legends roster.

Downloadable Content

The future is now thanks to NXT, and some of the brightest Superstars on that brand's roster make up this year's DLC lineup.

The Rising Stars Pack features Mike and Maria Kanellis, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, and NXT North American champion Ricochet.

The Titans Pack includes Raw's Bobby Lashley, as well as NXT's EC3 and the War Raiders' Hanson and Rowe.

Those packs retail at $9.99 and will be available for fans to add to their already jam-packed rosters sometime between late 2018 and early 2019.

The biggest takeaway is that Lashley, one of the premier stars on the flagship show, will be available to utilize but that fans will have to wait a bit. Ricochet may be the most anticipated of the DLC Superstars thanks to the possibilities that come with his aerial assault.

Overall Roster Evaluation

The WWE 2K19 roster is one of, if not the best ever. Striking the perfect balance between icons like Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, The Rock and Steve Austin and the stars of today, the game has a Superstar for everyone.

Fan of old-school Jim Crockett Promotions? Book Dusty Rhodes and Ricky Steamboat against Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson. Love the Attitude Era? Rekindle the rivalry between Undertaker and Kane.

Want to pit the best luchador of all time against the most awe-inspiring high-flyer today? There's always Mysterio vs. Ricochet for that.

The options are limitless, and the modern roster allows you to book every possible storyline—from the long-awaited Reigns heel turn to Curt Hawkins' first victory in more than 200 matches.

While it remains to be seen what the rest of the game has in store for fans, one thing is for certain: a roster like the one it touts does not allow for boredom.

Road to Glory

Joining the more traditional online options this year is a revamped Road to Glory mode.

"The online-based Road to Glory is revamped with several new features," per the game's website. "Compete against others daily to earn boosts, Superstar parts, and VC. Like before, you'll earn stars to gain access in pay-per-view events that line up with real WWE programming, but now you can also build up your star supply in single-player MyPlayer Towers."

It continues: "Right out of the gate, you can join one of eight different factions. Each faction has unique challenges to accomplish that will allow you to raise your faction level and earn Superstar parts and profile emblems and banners."

Looking for something a bit simpler?

You can always fire up online play and wage war with another player in a traditional singles or gimmick bout.