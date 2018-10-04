Dana White: UFC 229 Might Hit 3 Million Buys, Conor McGregor Could Make $100M

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov pose for pictures during a news conference in New York, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. McGregor is returning to UFC after a two-year absence. He fights undefeated Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Let's just say Dana White is confident in the drawing power of Conor McGregor.

"I don't want to say that we could possibly do Mayweather-McGregor numbers but we could possibly do Mayweather-McGregor numbers," White told reporters Thursday.

McGregor will headline UFC 229 on Saturday with Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight championship match. It is his first fight in mixed martial arts since taking a break last year to train for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which he lost via 10th-round knockout.

The pay-per-view extravaganza brought in 4.3 million buys, the second highest number in history.

White said McGregor could make as much as $100 million if the buys are high enough. McGregor made more than $100 million in his fight against Mayweather. 

"Of course he can," White told TMZ Sports of the figure. "You start to look at the PPV numbers with Conor McGregor, he's one of the biggest PPV draws of all time."

 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

