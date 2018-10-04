Brian Bowen Sr. Reveals Payment Offers for Son from Arizona, Texas and More

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While the family of Brian Bowen allegedly received $100,000 for his commitment to Louisville, his father—Brian Bowen Sr.—testified Thursday that he received offers from several other schools.

According to Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, he was offered money and benefits from Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas, Creighton and Oregon.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN provided a detailed breakdown of what each program offered Bowen:

He reportedly did not recall what Oregon offered him, per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

He said the eventual price of $100,000 to attend Louisville was initially $60,000-80,000 but went up to match what Billy Preston received to attend Kansas, per Wetzel.

Bowen noted he has gotten paid for his son to be a member of several teams well before college:

This news came up during the first college basketball corruption trial, featuring former agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas employees Jim Gattor and Merl Code as the defendants. They are accused of orchestrating a pay-for-play scheme that helped send talented high school basketball players to Adidas-sponsored schools.

While the younger Bowen was a 5-star recruit according to 247Sports, he was not allowed to play at Louisville and eventually ended his college career without playing a second after transferring to South Carolina.

He signed a contract with the Sydney Kings in Australia.