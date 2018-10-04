Jalen Ramsey Responds to Tyreek Hill Trash Talk by Calling Him Return Specialist

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend in a matchup of two of the NFL's top teams, and the trash talk is already flowing between Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Hill started the war of words, saying Ramsey "think high of himself," per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. Ramsey didn't wait long to respond.

"He's good for what he does for their team," Ramsey told reporters Thursday. "He made All-Pro as a return specialist—let's get that right, a return specialist—his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist. I made All-Pro in my position as a corner, and the Pro Bowl at my position as a corner. So it's not a wide receiver vs. corner matchup."

Consider the stakes raised for Sunday's matchup.

Hill, to be fair, was mostly complementary of Ramsey, noting, "I'm always up for a challenge. The best always go against the best."

"He's all right, I guess," Hill continued, per Teicher. "I can't wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me. He's a great player. To get my name out there more, I need to go up against more talent like him. I'm not calling [Denver's] Chris Harris or nobody else bad, but he's top dog right now, so I can't wait."

Hill vs. Ramsey will be a microcosm of a fascinating matchup between Kansas City's unstoppable offense and Jacksonville's unmovable defense. The Chiefs (4-0) are eighth in yards gained (410.2 YPG) and first in points scored (36.3 PPG), while the Jaguars (3-1) are giving up the fewest yards (259.2) and the second-fewest points (14.0 PPG).

But Jacksonville has to worry about more than just Hill, who is arguably the NFL's most explosive playmaker (23 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns to go with a punt return for a score). The Jags also have to account for tight end Travis Kelce, wideout Sammy Watkins and running back Kareem Hunt.

It all makes for fascinating theater, and the weekend's top matchup. The fact that Hill and Ramsey have started the trash talk only sweetens the pot.