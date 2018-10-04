JR Smith to Pay Fan $600 for Throwing Cellphone into Construction Site

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman JR Smith threw a man's cellphone into a New York City construction site in July and will now have to pay for it.

Smith and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, plan to accept an adjournment-in-contemplation-of-dismissal agreement that will require Smith to pay $600 to the man who owned the cellphone, per ESPN.com.

The man told police he was attempting to take a picture of Smith when Smith took the phone and threw it. Smith was given a ticket for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

"We have reached dismissal in Cellphone-gate," Spiro said.

Smith wasn't in court Wednesday but is scheduled to be there Nov. 15 for arraignment.

Rebecca Rosenberg of the New York Post reported in August that Smith turned himself in to the New York Police Department following the incident.

Spiro said at the time, "This is nonsense, and we're not going to respond to nonsense."