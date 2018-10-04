Conor McGregor Says He'd Give Nate Diaz a Rematch to Complete Fight Trilogy

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Conor McGregor will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at Saturday's UFC 229, but he is already talking about a potential rematch with Nate Diaz.

McGregor and Diaz have fought twice—with each winning once—and the former addressed the possibility of a trilogy in an interview with UFC Tonight's Karyn Bryant (h/t TMZ Sports).

"I've got that trilogy with Diaz," he said. "I will give that man that rematch. He gave me a rematch. I will give him a rematch."

Bryant asked McGregor what weight the third fight would take place at, and he leaned toward 155 pounds. But he was open to fighting at 165 and creating a number of different weight classes via the 10-pound increments.

The idea of fighting at 165 pounds is nothing new for Diaz.

MMA Junkie noted Dustin Poirier and Diaz will fight on Nov. 3 in Madison Square Garden as part of UFC 230.

UFC was "scrambling" for a main event for the card, and Poirier and Diaz each tweeted that they were going to fight for a 165-pound division title:

However, UFC president Dana White told Brett Okamoto of ESPN there would not be a 165-pound title fight.

McGregor adds another notable voice to the push for one, although he hasn't fought in the UFC since Nov. 12, 2016. He lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the interim but is back in MMA for Saturday's fight against Nurmagomedov.

Diaz defeated McGregor via submission at UFC 196 in March 2016, but the latter bounced back at UFC 202 with a rematch victory in August of that year. It was a memorable clash that came down to a majority decision and set the stage for a possible rubber match, which may now be on the way.