Alaves vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Real Madrid will look to put their poor form behind them on Saturday in La Liga when they travel to Mendizorroza to face high-flying Alaves.

New Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui is feeling the pressure for the first time since his appointment in the summer, as the European champions have lost two and drawn one of their last three games without scoring a goal.

A trip to Alaves doesn't appear to be coming at the right time either, as they've shocked many in La Liga by starting so quickly. Abelardo's side sit sixth in the table and just four points behind joint-leaders Madrid and Barcelona.

It's a huge game for Lopetegui and his team, especially with Barcelona travelling to the Mestalla on Sunday for a tough match against Valencia. Here's how to catch the action, the odds for the game and a look at what's to come.

Date: Saturday, October 6

Time: 5:30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Alaves win (15/2)

Draw (7/2)

Real Madrid win (1/4)

Los Blancos Out to End Scoreless Run

Regardless of how well Real Madrid started the season under Lopetegui, there was always going to come a point this term when the European champions missed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Given they've failed to find the net in their last three outings in all competitions, it's tough to argue against the fact their former goalscorer extraordinaire would've been useful.

The last time the team went a trio of matches without netting actually pre-dates Ronaldo's arrival at the club:

But Lopetegui needs to find a new way of getting this team functioning in the final third and some other attackers, who appeared liberated by the sale of Ronaldo in the early weeks of the season, need to make their mark on matches.

Crucially for the Madrid boss it would appear Gareth Bale will be ready for this one, having missed the trip to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

According to AS, he will be involved at Alaves on Saturday, as the issue that forced him off at half time in the recent Madrid derby isn't serious.

Per ESPN FC, prior to his knock the Wales star was enjoying a tremendous beginning to the 2018-19 campaign:

So too have Alaves, surprising many by being in the upper reaches of the La Liga table at this stage.

Last week, after losses for Madrid and Barca to Sevilla and Leganes respectively, they had the chance to go joint-top of the table with a win over Getafe. And while it's an opportunity they missed, it was an incredible position to be in for a club that was anticipated to be battling relegation.

The star men for them this term have been goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco and forward Ibai Gomez, who is one of the best strikers of a ball in the division:

He's been a key attacking outlet for Alaves so far this season:

The La Liga surprise package did lose their previous game against Levante and there have been some small signs of Alaves slowing down in recent weeks. However, they'll be buoyed by the visit of a club like Madrid on Saturday, as will their supporters at Mendizorroza.

It's going to be a big challenge for the visitors and you can bet that if some chances are missed early on nerves in front of goal will be infectious. Even so, in the end you'd fancy them to just about get the job done.

Prediction: Alaves 0-2 Real Madrid