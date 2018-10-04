Mauricio Pochettino Rues Early Goal, Praises Lionel Messi After Barcelona Loss

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reserved special praise for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi after his team's 4-2 loss in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and said the Catalans' early goal ruined any tactical plans Spurs came up with to stop them.

Per MailOnline's Adam Crafton, Pochettino thought his side did a good job of slowing down Messi initially, but the early setback gave the Blaugrana too much of an advantage:

"I want to congratulate the team, because we were always in the game, always fighting, never giving up.

"We didn't concede one chance to Messi in the first half. In the second half, with a lot of space, it is unbelievable how he runs. We played with the handicap of conceding after one minute. Our players were heroes because they were chasing the game against Messi, (Luis) Suarez, (Philippe) Coutinho and Co. Lucas Moura could have equalised for us. Then you would have said we are heroes and the manager is the best in the world.

"I'm disappointed with the result but the effort was massive. But to give that advantage to a team like Barcelona is so difficult to come back from. The most important thing was our character."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.