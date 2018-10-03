Dansby Swanson Reportedly Out for NLDS vs. Dodgers with Hand Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson will reportedly miss the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Swanson has been out since Sept. 25 with a partially torn ligament in his hand, and the issue is bad enough to keep him off the playoff roster for the opening series.

The 24-year-old finished the season hitting .238 with 14 home runs and 10 stolen basis in 136 games.

