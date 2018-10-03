Report: Jimmy Butler Won't Miss Regular-Season Games If T-Wolves Don't Trade Him

Jim Mone/Associated Press

While the Minnesota Timberwolves may trade star swingman Jimmy Butler in the coming days, he "doesn't plan to miss regular-season games" if he is still on the team, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday.

Butler still hasn't decided when or if he will practice with the team, but he will apparently play if he is healthy for the Oct. 17 season opener.

Wojnarowski also reported the Timberwolves have been "consistently engaged" in trade talks with the Miami Heat regarding Butler.

The situation has already lasted longer than Minnesota was hoping for after Butler requested a trade in September.

The team made a trade its "organizational focus" after locking down Karl-Anthony Towns with an extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while owner Glen Taylor reportedly wanted him dealt within several days, per Wojnarowski.

That was almost two weeks ago.

Butler was given a week away from the team while the T-Wolves sorted through trade offers, but he remains on the roster with the start of the regular season less than two weeks away.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Butler's camp has gotten "increasingly frustrated with Minnesota’s handling of trade talks."

The Timberwolves' asking process for the four-time All-Star remains "too steep" for interested suitors, according to Wojnarowski, which has slowed down the process. Knowing Butler likely won't sit out regular-season games provides Minnesota with a safety net in negotiations.