Former Clemson RB C.J. Fuller Dies at Age 22

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: C.J. Fuller #27 of the Clemson Tigers runs the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)
Mike Comer/Getty Images

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller, who was a member of the 2016 Tigers team that won the national championship, died at the age of 22.

According to Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News, Easley High School athletic director Gill Payne confirmed the death. Fuller attended Easley High School in South Carolina before playing for Clemson.

Fuller was a member of the Tigers from 2014 through 2017 and announced his intention to transfer for his final year of eligibility this past offseason. He redshirted during the 2014 campaign.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

