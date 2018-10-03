Former Clemson RB C.J. Fuller Dies at Age 22

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller, who was a member of the 2016 Tigers team that won the national championship, died at the age of 22.

According to Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News, Easley High School athletic director Gill Payne confirmed the death. Fuller attended Easley High School in South Carolina before playing for Clemson.

Fuller was a member of the Tigers from 2014 through 2017 and announced his intention to transfer for his final year of eligibility this past offseason. He redshirted during the 2014 campaign.

