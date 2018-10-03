NBA Rumors: Patrick McCaw Goes Against Agent, Listens to Dad in Contract Talks

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Restricted free-agent guard Patrick McCaw reportedly did not heed his agent's advice when he turned down a pair of offers from the Golden State Warriors.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, "McCaw’s representatives urged him to take one of the two choices" after the Warriors extended him a $1.7 million qualifying offer followed by a two-year deal that would have included $2 million for the 2018-19 season and a team option for the 2019-20 campaign.

However, McCaw didn't find either deal suitable—and now we know why.

"This isn't as much about money for McCaw as it is about opportunity," Slater wrote. "Sources indicate that both McCaw and his father, Jeff, who has become a vocal part of this process, believe a more expansive role is the best thing for his growth and eventual earning potential."

The Warriors' qualifying offer, which was initially extended before the start of free agency, has now expired.

As a result, a reunion with the Dubs appears to be a long shot—even though McCaw said in June that he wanted to remain in the Bay Area.

"Who would want to leave such a great team or a great organization?" McCaw said, per the Mercury News' Logan Murdock. "Who wants to go through an injury like I did? Nobody. So its all in God's plan. So whatever he has in store for me, that's the next step in my story."

"There's no other place I'd rather be," McCaw added. "I'm a restricted free agent, so it just depends on how the cards are dealt."

Following a rather tame rookie season, McCaw averaged 4.0 points per game on 40.9 percent shooting from the field, including 23.8 percent from three, last year. The 2016 second-round pick was also limited to 57 appearances because of a broken wrist and lumbar spine contusion.