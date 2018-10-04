NBA Preseason 2018 Schedule and Predictions for Under-the-Radar Rookies

NBA Photos/Getty Images

The NBA is back like it never left—given the wealth of offseason news, maybe it never did.

The 2018 preseason is almost a week old. Games that actually matter will be here before you know it.

While the upcoming campaign looks fascinating for a number of reasons, the incoming freshman crop will play a big part in generating excitement. And we're not just talking about the known names like Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic or Trae Young, either.

Several under-the-radar rookies are already making splashes. We'll spotlight three prospects on the rise after laying out some of the upcoming can't-miss preseason clashes.

Notable Upcoming Games

Friday, October 5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 a.m. ET from Shanghai, China

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 6

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET from Anaheim, Calif.

Sunday, October 7

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 4 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET from Ames, Iowa

Monday, October 8

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8 a.m. ET from Shenzhen, China

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET

Under-the-Radar Rookies

Shai Gilegous-Alexander, Los Angeles Clippers

Between LABron-mania and the eclectic cast of characters now surrounding the King, you might have forgotten there is another team based in L.A. And that squad already seems to have found its point guard of the future.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, then rerouted to the Clippers shortly thereafter. That showed an obvious level of attraction by L.A, which was later cemented when president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank called the 6'6" point guard "a priority for us."

The Clippers are already seeing returns on their investment. Gilgeous-Alexander stuffed the stat sheet at summer league, averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals over four games in Las Vegas. His preseason opener was another active affair, as he supplied 10 points, four assists and four steals off the bench.

While the Clippers are loaded (maybe overloaded) in the backcourt, Gilgeous-Alexander will force his way into the rotation. He's already the most popular pick among league executives as the draft's biggest steal, and if his opportunity is big enough, he could play his way onto the All-Rookie first team.

Harry Giles III, Sacramento Kings

Remember him?

Harry Giles III was once the top prospect in a high school class that included Jayson Tatum, Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. But multiple knee surgeries knocked him off the radar and most recently cost 2017's No. 20 pick what should have been his rookie year.

It looks like Giles is out to make up for lost time. He dazzled in Sin City, nearly averaging a double-double in only 22.8 minutes per night (10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds). He kept up the activity during Sacramento's preseason opener, tallying 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes.

Recent draft decisions and free-agent dealings have crowded the Kings frontcourt, but if Giles' body cooperates, he should get a sizable chunk of the available minutes. He has as much upside as anyone on the roster, including this year's No. 2 pick, Marvin Bagley III.

"It's early, but the redshirt season seems to have helped Giles slow down and get comfortable on the court," James Ham wrote for NBC Sports Bay Area. "After one game, he's showing that he might be more prepared to contribute early in the season than top pick Marvin Bagley III."

Svi Mykhailiuk, Los Angeles Lakers

Do yourself a favor, and forget that Svi Mykhailiuk was drafted 47th overall this summer. The Lakers are big believers in his game, hence the $4.6 million deal he inked in July.

The 21-year-old might never be more than a specialist, but his specialty is precisely what this team needs. He's a sharpshooter by every sense of the word. He drilled 185 triples over his four seasons at Kansas, converting the long-range looks at a 40.9 percent clip. He was a human torch at the summer league (26-of-67, 38.8 percent), and he's burned even hotter on the practice floor.

"He's great," LeBron James told reporters about Mykhailiuk. "He doesn't say anything and he works his butt off. He comes in, puts in his work. ... He can shoot the peel off the ball man, and that's going to be very good for our ball club no matter if it's to start the season or whatever."

As James alluded to, there might not be a rotation spot for Mykhailiuk right away. But it shouldn't take much time for his shooting to be seen as a necessity. The Lakers had the second-worst three-point percentage last season (34.5), and they didn't exactly focus on finding snipers in free agency. Mykhailiuk's shooting should get him on the floor sooner than later, and it'll be what keeps him there, too.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.