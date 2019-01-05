5-Star WR Jadon Haselwood Commits to Oklahoma; No. 1 WR in 2019 Class

Image via Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.com

Oklahoma is getting an upgrade at wide receiver.

Jadon Haselwood, a 5-star wideout from Cedar Grove High in Georgia, committed to the Sooners on Saturday after decommitting from Georgia in early October.

Haselwood, who measures in at 6'2½" and 196 pounds, is considered the No. 1 player from the state of Georgia, the No. 1 wideout in the class of 2019 and the No. 6 player overall in the country, per 247Sports.

Barton Simmons of 247Sports provided a scouting report on Haselwood's game:

"Haselwood is one of the most competitive wide receivers in this cycle. He's as good as any receiver in this class in jump ball and 50-50 situations. He plays with outstanding strength and physicality and he's got the speed to run past defensive backs and track the ball downfield. He reminds me of Keenan Allen because of that physicality and because he could be an elite safety if he wanted to be. He's got a presence that will impact a game and a team even with limited offensive touches."

That made him a huge addition for Georgia originally, with the Bulldogs also boasting 5-star recruits like defensive end Nolan Smith, defensive tackle Travon Walker and wideout Dominick Blaylock.

But Haselwood ultimately decided to re-open his recruitment:

Oklahoma is certainly glad he did, especially after Marquise Brown declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

The Sooners rarely lack for weapons on offense, and the class of 2019 will be no different. Haselwood is the headliner, but he'll be joined by 5-star wideout Theo Wease, 5-star quarterback Spencer Rattler, 4-star wideout Trejan Bridges, 4-star tight end Austin Stogner and 4-star running back Marcus Major.

In a few years, the Sooners are going to be scary. Then again, their offense is almost always scary.