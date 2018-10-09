NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Jimmy Butler Trade, Anthony Davis and More

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Jimmy Butler trade saga continues.

It's been three weeks since the Minnesota Timberwolves star requested a trade, but as the start of the NBA regular season looms near, talks seem to have stalled.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a deal with the Miami Heat escalated towards an imminent deal over the weekend, only to fall apart after Minnesota pushed for more.

Last week, the Timberwolves shared Butler's medical information with the Heat, with both sides ready to finalize the deal, reported Wojnarowski.

The adjusted terms, though, did not sit well with Miami's front office, making them put the kibosh on the trade.

Minnesota's unreasonable expectations included wanting Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow, a 2019 No. 1 pick and Josh Richardson.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was told by a Heat source that the Timberwolves were asking for "The first born of all our kids."

Jackson went on to add the caveat that a deal could still be made if Minnesota comes back to the table with sensible demands.

"Those talks can always start again, but Minnesota has little else, if anything, going in the marketplace," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Teams had backed away because of price and belief Minny would get deal w/ Miami. Sources say owner Glen Taylor's mandate stands to his front office: Find a deal for Butler."

While the Wolves have reportedly had conversations with the Houston Rockets, Butler has grown increasingly frustrated with his current team's efforts to move him.

"I'm told Jimmy Butler's frustration level with Wolves front office is at an all time high," ESPN's Stefano Fusaro tweeted. "A source asked me, 'Are they truly trying to get a deal done? Or is this just more smoke and mirrors?'"

Butler wants to be traded and team owner Glen Taylor previously issued a directive that a deal was to be made, but head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau is still clinging to the idea that he can coach a reconciliation between the disgruntled star and the rest of the team.

Thibodeau's reluctance to see a deal through the finish line likely hinges on his desire to save his job and build on last year's success, where the Wolves made the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Thibodeau may eventually get his wish, though, because if a deal is not made soon, Butler will likely be forced to rejoin the team, so as not to forfeit game checks.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Butler has been in contact with his teammates, texting players like Taj Gibson and Josh Okogie with "messages of encouragement."

Krawczynski goes on to report that some teammates would welcome Butler back in the locker room, but it will undoubtedly still be awkward between the four-time All Star and Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony-Towns.

Although Butler hasn't been playing or practicing with the team, he's been participating in his own workouts.

Butler is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so if he has to play in Minnesota, he has to play well to land the deal he wants next season. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals per game last year.

Anthony Davis Has Eyes For The Lakers, Celtics, Knicks and 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis doesn't become a free agent until the summer of 2021, but according to GetMoreSports.com writer Chris Sheridan's sources, he's looking ahead at potentially joining the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sheridan also reported that of all four teams, Boston is favored with the Lakers close behind.

The fact that Davis is considering the Celtics comes as no surprise.

The Athletic's Jay King reported last week that the big man spoke with former Team USA teammate Kyrie Irving about a "potential pairing" in Boston.

While it may seem like an impossible dream that the pair might suit up together, it's not far fetched considering what happened with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The 25-year old center will likely be offered the supermax extension this coming summer and if he turns that down, the Pelicans may have to consider trading him.

If New Orleans are forced to trade away their superstar, the Celtics would be the best trade partner considering their litany of trade assets, which include Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and, if it came to it, Jayson Tatum.

The Pelicans aren't focused on the prospect of moving Davis, though, as they are trying to build on the success of last season, where they made the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season and stunned the league by sweeping the Portland Trailblazers to advance to the second round where they were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors.

The speculation that Davis might join the Lakers stems from his business move last month. The back-to-back first team All NBA center fired his agent and signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, who famously represents LeBron James.

The Purple and Gold's advantage in landing Davis lies in the close relationship between Paul and James. Paul could steer his client towards a deal with the Lakers, who also have young talent like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram to offer in a trade.

The only advantage for New Orleans in keeping Davis lies in the money they could offer him. If he stayed in NOLA, he could get a five-year contract for $239.5 million. If he's traded and signed as a free agent, the most he could get is $205.3 million.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, the most he could get is $152.2 million over four years.

Last season, Davis averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He finished third place in last year's MVP and Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Steve Nash Not Interested In Running Suns?

The Phoenix Suns will have to scratch Steve Nash off their list of hopefuls for their recently vacated general manager position.

Phoenix fired Ryan McDonald on Monday and team owner Robert Sarver had eyes for Nash.

The Suns abruptly fired GM Ryan McDonough on Monday just nine days before the start of the season. Nash, while a nice thought, doesn’t appear to be on the table. Sarver is a heavily involved owner, so getting someone who can work with him will be vital to Phoenix’s success going forward.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's league sources, though, the Suns legend has no interest in the daily rigors of running an NBA front office.

He prefers to remain in his current role as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors.

Wojnarowski reported that replacing McDonald may prove difficult because Sarver is heavily involved in the team's decision making and becoming more invested in the franchise's day-to-day operations.

While McDonough was successful in his tenure with the team, he had trouble landing a starting point guard to pair with young star Devon Booker. That failure, coupled with difficulties with making trades and unsuccessful draft picks led to his departure, reports Wojnarowski.

Any potential GM for the team will have to understand that Sarver will likely micro-manage the front office and have very strong opinions on all moves.