Nikola Jokic Questionable for Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 with Wrist Injury

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is questionable for Monday night's Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a right wrist sprain.

Jokic played 37 minutes Denver's 110-101 victory Saturday night, recording 26 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks. The win helped the Nuggets even the series at one game apiece.

The 25-year-old Jokic is among the NBA's fastest-rising stars after he averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game during the 2018-19 regular season.

In 73 games this season, Jokic is put up 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

Prior to the resumption of the 2019-20 season, Jokic was diagnosed with COVID-19 in his native Serbia, but he recovered and was eventually cleared to travel to the United States.

Denver selected Jokic in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft, and he was an instant impact player after joining the team one year later.

Few big men in the NBA are as versatile as Jokic in terms of being able to score and rebound in the paint while also stepping outside to pass effectively and knock down three-pointers.

Denver signed Jokic to a five-year contract extension two offseasons ago, which suggests the Nuggets view him as one of the key building blocks on a roster that boasts several young stars.

The Nuggets entered last season having not reached the playoffs since 2012-13, but he managed to get them into the second round.

Jokic has largely avoided major injuries in his career and has never missed more than nine games in a single season. In 2018-19, he appeared in all but two games.

The Nuggets have a ton of depth throughout their roster, especially in the backcourt, and there will be added pressure on the guards to handle and score the basketball for as long as Jokic is out.

In terms of the frontcourt, Mason Plumlee is the top candidate to replace Jokic at center, while Paul Millsap will play a strong power forward with youngsters Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol also figuring into the mix.

Although Denver has enough talent to enjoy some success without Jokic, it needs him in order to truly compete in the playoffs.