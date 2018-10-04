NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 5 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Week 5 NFL schedule is jam-packed with must-see games, highlighted by a matchup between the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars and 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs.

We have a couple of other contests featuring teams with winning records (the Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals) and a few potential shootouts (e.g. the Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers).

Here's a look at the entire Week 5 slate alongside a channel guide, coverage map (via 506 Sports) and live-stream information.

You can also find further analysis on three games below.

Coverage Map

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Day and Time: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network and FOX Sports Go



Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Day and Time: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX and FOX Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Day and Time: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS and CBS All Access

Denver Broncos at New York Jets



Day and Time: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS and CBS All Access

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Day and Time: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX and FOX Sports Go





Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs



Day and Time: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS and CBS All Access

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals



Day and Time: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS and CBS All Access

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers



Day and Time: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX and FOX Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Day and Time: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS and CBS All Access

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers



Day and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS and CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers



Day and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX and FOX Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Day and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX and FOX Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles



Day and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX and FOX Sports Go

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans



Day and Time: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC and NBC Sports app

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints



Day and Time: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN and WatchESPN

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

It's a loser-leaves-town match as the Falcons and Steelers, who each made the playoffs last year, have combined for two wins, five losses and a tie through eight games.

The loser here will have a severe uphill climb to return to the postseason (the winner will still have a tough go). The Falcons are in last place behind two one-loss teams (the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers) and the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers are trailing the 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, and tied with the Cleveland Browns).

Expect a lot of points here. Neither defense has fared well, with the Falcons giving up 80 points combined in their past two games and the Steelers allowing 95 in their last three.

OddsShark lists the game with a 57.5-point over/under total, which is by far the highest mark of any game this week. This one could be a race to 40 points where the two superstar wideouts (the Steelers' Antonio Brown and the Falcons' Julio Jones) trade big plays all game.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

This isn't a loser-leaves-town game like the one above, as the Philadelphia Eagles are just a half-game behind first place in the NFC East. However, like the Falcons-Steelers contest, this matchup features two playoff teams who have not met expectations.

The 1-2-1 Vikings have struggled on defense, allowing 27.5 points per game (22nd in the league). Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been fantastic since coming over from the Washington Redskins, but the run game has struggled (in fairness, second-year back Dalvin Cook suffered a hamstring injury that led to a slow start).

The Eagles defense has been vulnerable to the pass, with Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis notably leading his team to a 26-23 overtime win thanks to nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. In particular, No. 1 wide receivers have given the Eagles problems, as they've allowed a league-worst 124.8 yards per game to them according to Football Outsiders.

In a rematch of the 2017 NFC Championship Game, the slight edge may go to the home side, but this is a close one to call.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

The Week 5 headliner will take place in Kansas City as the host Chiefs look to knock off the Jaguars.

The 4-0 Chiefs have the AFC's hottest offense and somehow scored 27 points on the road versus the Denver Broncos despite an off-night from superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. For the year, Kansas City has averaged 36.3 points per game, which is No. 1 in the NFL.

Mahomes has played a big part in that, as his 14 passing touchdowns lead the league. He's on pace to beat Peyton Manning's touchdown record (55, set in 2013).

The 3-1 Jags are tied for first in the AFC South, with their lone loss coming by a field goal against the 3-1 Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville has allowed just 14.0 points per game, which ranks first in the league. Per Football Outsiders, the Jags are second overall in team defensive efficiency.

The offense has been hit or miss, but it's explosive when everything is clicking. Of note, quarterback Blake Bortles has games of 376 and 388 passing yards this year.

Something has to give when the Chiefs offense lines up against the Jags defense, and that battle is by far the most intriguing matchup of the week.