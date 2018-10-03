Brooks Koepka Denies Rumor of Dustin Johnson Fight: 'I Love the Kid to Death'

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka denied a rumor Wednesday that he nearly got into a fight with teammate Dustin Johnson following Team USA's 17.5-10.5 loss to Europe in the Ryder Cup on Sunday.

According to Golf Channel, Koepka said there are no issues between him and DJ:

"This Dustin thing, I just don't get. There was no fight, no argument. He's one of my best friends. I love the kid to death. We talked on the phone Monday and yesterday, so you tell me how we fought. People like to make a story and run with it. It's not the first time there's been a news story that isn't true that's gone out."

On Tuesday, James Corrigan of The Telegraph reported Koepka and Johnson "almost came to blows" after they were invited into the Europe team room. Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte later reported multiple sources confirmed the incident.

Koepka and Johnson teamed up once at the 2018 Ryder Cup, falling 2 and 1 to Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose in afternoon foursomes Saturday.

On Sunday, Koepka halved his match with Paul Casey, while Johnson fell 2-up to Ian Poulter.

The report regarding tension between Koepka and Johnson came on the heels of Patrick Reed's comments on captain Jim Furyk's decision to pair him with Tiger Woods instead of Jordan Spieth.

Per Karen Crouse of the New York Times, Reed said Spieth was his first choice to play alongside and that he felt "blindsided" by Furyk's call to split them despite their previous success.

An anonymous Team USA player later told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post that Reed was "so full of s--t," adding Reed "begged to play" with Woods.

The United States has failed to win back-to-back Ryder Cups since 1991 and 1993, and it hasn't beaten Europe in Europe since 1993 when it triumphed in England.

Team USA's next chance for redemption will come in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia, when it faces the International team in the Presidents Cup.