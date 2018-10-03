Jon Lester After WC Loss: Sometimes You Need 'Your Dick Knocked in the Dirt'

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester was brilliant during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game, but he may have been just as effective at painting a picture with his words in the aftermath.

"Sometimes you need to get your dick knocked in the dirt to appreciate it. Maybe we needed that," he said, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

That's certainly one way to describe it.



The 13-inning loss certainly wasn't Lester's fault seeing as how he allowed one run and four hits while striking out nine in six innings of work. Rather, a Cubs offense that disappeared so often down the stretch of the season pushed across a single run, and Tony Wolters won it for the Rockies with an RBI single in the 13th.

Colorado knocked the Cubs into the dirt. Apparently, that is exactly what they needed as they turn their attention toward next season.