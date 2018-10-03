Leonard Fournette Ruled out vs. Chiefs in Week 5 with Hamstring Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for yardage during the game against the New York Jets on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday that running back Leonard Fournette will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury. 

The second-year player has been limited by hamstring injuries throughout the early part of the season, as he missed the team's Week 2 and Week 3 games before aggravating the ailment in Week 4.

As a result, Fournette only has 71 rushing yards and four receptions for 19 yards through two games this season.

After also missing three games as a rookie, there are now serious questions about the running back's ability to stay on the field.

When healthy, Fournette has the tools to be a dominant force in the backfield. The 2017 No. 4 overall pick had 1,090 rushing yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie year.

But the Jaguars will once again have to play without him, putting more pressure on quarterback Blake Bortles and the rest of the offense.

T.J. Yeldon should get the majority of carries with Fournette unavailable, while Corey Grant will likely also earn some extra snaps.

Yeldon has been solid this season in place of Fournette, racking up 205 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with 14 catches for 125 yards and two scores.

With Fournette out, Yeldon will have a chance to feast on Kansas City's 28th-ranked rush defense.

