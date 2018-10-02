WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 2

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday marked the third episode of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, and it featured two completely different matchups.

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox had their second match of the tournament this week when they faced Finn Balor and Bayley, while Rusev and Lana took on Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

Mahal and Fox were given a shot at redemption after losing their first match to Mickie James and Bobby Lashley, but they had to overcome the team of Bayley and Balor.

The first several minutes of this was a standard mixed tag match, but they eventually started to incorporate some of the comedy we have seen define these bouts.

All four Superstars were given a few moments to shine, but we all knew Bayley and Balor were going to win heading into this bout. They are much bigger stars than Mahal and Fox, even if they currently have little to do on Raw.

This was a fun match, but it's not going to be one that sticks out to fans at the end of the tournament as memorable.

Grade: C

Notes and Highlights

Sunil Singh caught Bayley as she was thrown from the apron, and he offered to do a Bollywood dance with her for some reason. Foxy was jealous.

Balor and Mahal had a surprising amount of chemistry for two guys who have barely ever worked together before.

Foxy had to shake the top rope for several seconds before she finally tripped Balor.

Bayley hit Singh with her finisher for almost no reason at all.

Bayley and Balor have been interacting in the ring since NXT. They make for a good combination.

Rusev and Lana vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Rusev and Lana tried to put their issues with Aiden English behind them as they focused on facing another of SmackDown's married couples, Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

Lana and Naomi taunted each other with dance moves in between short bursts of wrestling, so Uso and Rusev thought it would be appropriate to have a proper dance-off. The crowd got behind the idea, and the women battled with their sweet moves like this was a Step Up movie instead of a fight. They put on a good performance, and the WWE Universe was fully behind it.

On most shows, this might not have worked. However, this tournament has allowed wrestlers to let loose more than they could on Raw and SmackDown, and it has helped give the show its own feel. Uso challenged Rusev to another dance-off, but The Bulgarian Brute wasn't having it. He suckered Uso in for what looked like a tribute to Too Cool only to hit him with a roundhouse to the head.

Lana slapped the taste out of Uso's mouth when he brought up Milwaukee, but the distraction allowed Naomi to roll her up for the pin. Not only was this contest entertaining, but it also incorporated a separate storyline perfectly.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights