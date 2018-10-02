Lonzo Ball's Life with Daughter Zoey Featured on New 'Ball in the Family'

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The next episode of Facebook Watch series Ball in the Family will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball adjusts to fatherhood.

Ball and girlfriend Denise Garcia welcomed their daughter Zoey into the world in July. Judging by the episode teaser, both are encountering the typical problems of parenthood.

The previous episode of Ball in the Family chronicled the moments leading up to Zoey's birth and Ball shared photos of the newest Big Baller on Instagram.

Ball has had a busy offseason as he approaches his second year in the NBA.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus, having missed the Lakers' final eight games of 2017-18. He and his fellow teammates also had to adapt to the arrival of LeBron James, which was the summer's biggest move.

Ball missed Los Angeles' first preseason game, a 124-107 defeat to the Denver Nuggets, as he continues recovering from his knee surgery. Head coach Luke Walton confirmed he'll be out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets as well.