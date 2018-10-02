Lonzo Ball's Life with Daughter Zoey Featured on New 'Ball in the Family'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen during media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 24, 2018 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The next episode of Facebook Watch series Ball in the Family will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball adjusts to fatherhood.

Ball and girlfriend Denise Garcia welcomed their daughter Zoey into the world in July. Judging by the episode teaser, both are encountering the typical problems of parenthood.

The previous episode of Ball in the Family chronicled the moments leading up to Zoey's birth and Ball shared photos of the newest Big Baller on Instagram.

Ball has had a busy offseason as he approaches his second year in the NBA.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus, having missed the Lakers' final eight games of 2017-18. He and his fellow teammates also had to adapt to the arrival of LeBron James, which was the summer's biggest move.

Ball missed Los Angeles' first preseason game, a 124-107 defeat to the Denver Nuggets, as he continues recovering from his knee surgery. Head coach Luke Walton confirmed he'll be out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets as well.

