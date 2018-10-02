Manchester United Winless in 4 After 0-0 Champions League Draw vs. Valencia

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester United could only manage a 0-0 draw against Valencia in Group H of the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The result means United are still without a win in four matches across all competitions, and has hardly eased the pressure on beleaguered manager Jose Mourinho as boos rang out at the full-time whistle.

Geoffrey Kondogbia is what Paul Pogba Should be

United supporters likely looked at the way Geoffrey Kondogbia ran the game from midfield and can be forgiven for wondering why they don't see more of the same from Paul Pogba.

Kondogbia, who won the FIFA U20 World Cup alongside Pogba for France, but has since switched to the Central African Republic at international level, was everything United's club-record signing should have been on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was a colossus in the middle. He refused to be bullied by Marouane Fellaini or Nemanja Matic, and instead dictated the flow and pace of possession.

Kondogbia's passing was effortless and intuitive. He was at once powerhouse and playmaker. In other words, he was exactly what United thought they were getting when they paid £89 million to bring Pogba back to Old Trafford in 2016.

Pogba is supposed to run games by making an impact at every level of the pitch in both phases of the game. Yet it was Kondogbia who got Los Che moving forward, protected their back four and carried the fight in midfield.

United fans should hope Pogba took note, or at least is made to watch this performance, as a reminder of what's expected.

Mourinho's Style Won't Get Anything out of Romelu Lukaku

Style, or the lack of it, in United's play has been a common criticism since Mourinho took charge. The cautious approach often favoured by the manager isn't helping striker Romelu Lukaku perform at his best level.

Lukaku toiled for most of the night as United's laboured passing left him starved of service:

The biggest issue concerns the lack of coherence in the Reds' strategy going forward. United are neither intricate nor direct.

An approach as muddled as this often leaves Lukaku seemingly unsure about which runs to make and when.

Mourinho needs to settle on a clear method of attack. Launching long and direct passes can take advantage of Lukaku's prowess in the air and his undoubted physical power, but only if supporting players like Pogba and Marcus Rashford get closer to him.

Eric Bailly Deserves his Place Despite Struggles

If there's one silver lining from the night for United it has to be the performance of Eric Bailly. The Ivory Coast centre-back has struggled to make himself a regular member of Mourinho's starting XI but deserves his place based on this display.

Bailly was given the nod after being dropped following a red card in the 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion back in August. His inclusion underlined United's erratic and muddled picture at centre-back:

A lack of confidence was evident in Bailly's game early on, as was a desire to make up for recent struggles. The latter was obvious when the 24-year-old rashly skied a shot way over the bar during the first half:

Bailly was at least more assured defensively. He consistently thwarted Valencia's movement in the final third by using his power to block off runners trying to get in behind.

When Los Che worked the sides with angled runs they found the former Villarreal's man pace impossible to escape from.

Bailly remains raw, but the physical tools of a standout defender are there. He needs more playing time to deliver on his undoubted potential.

What's Next?

United have an ideal opportunity to turn things around when they host struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Valencia won't be in action until Sunday when Los Che host leaders Barcelona in La Liga.