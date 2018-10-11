B/R Staff Predicts Every Major Award for 2018-19 NBA Season

0 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Basketball is back, baby!

The regular-season tipoff is just a few days away, and our staff at Bleacher Report is collectively throwing caution to the wind with its 2018-19 Major Award Predictions.

Take a gander at the OG unicorn, Anthony Davis, and read how his efforts in 2018-19 will pave the way to his position in the NBA's pantheon of all-time elites.

Observe Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder as he upsets the apple cart in the Western Conference to earn one of the two highly coveted front-office honors.

Will anyone challenge Rudy Gobert for the title of league's best defender, or is he bound to swat away the competition once more? Who can upset overseas veteran Luka Doncic in the race for the game's youngest award?

Join our team at B/R as it exorcises its offseason demons by summoning the Lord of Light and unveils the results of the 2018-19 season!

